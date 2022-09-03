Arrest Made In Food Delivery Driver Stolen Car Case

Naperville police say they have made an arrest in connection with an incident earlier this summer where a food delivery driver had his wallet and car stolen.

Arrest

On September 1, police arrested a juvenile suspect from Naperville. That individual was charged with felony robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. That person’s name is being withheld, as they are a juvenile.

What Happened

The original incident took place on June 19. Around 12:30 a.m. that day, police say they responded to a call at the 700 block of Royal St. George Drive. A food delivery driver said he had his wallet and car keys taken by two Black men. The driver had come to the location after being called under the guise of fulfilling an order. After taking the keys, the two suspects then stole the delivery driver’s car. The victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

The stolen car was later recovered in another jurisdiction when the occupants fled during an attempted traffic stop.

Investigation Ongoing

Police say their investigation into the second suspect in the case is still ongoing. They ask that anyone with any information about the incident contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666, and ask for the Investigations Division.

