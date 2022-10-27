Ashfaq Syed First To Announce 2023 Run for Naperville City Council

Ashfaq Syed has become the first candidate to publicly announce a run for a spot on the Naperville City Council in 2023.

Active Community Member

Syed announced the news in front of family, friends, and several elected officials on Sunday, October 24. He currently serves as a trustee on the Naperville Public Library Board, is a diversity advisor member for the Daily Herald, brand ambassador for The Times of India, and is a board member for both Naperville Neighbors United and Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

An advocate for community service, he’s also a committee member at 360 Youth Services, and the Islamic Center of Naperville. Syed also spends time working with Sonia Shah, a not-for-profit group that provides scholarships to underprivileged girls in the U.S., serving as an advisory board member.

“Better The Lives Of All Residents”

“My commitment to Naperville over the years has already had a significant impact and I am extremely confident that, with additional responsibility, I can further that positive impact,” Syed said in his Facebook statement. “My vision for the city is to provide better options for affordable housing, ensure community safety and promote economic development that will better the lives of all residents of Naperville.”

Syed was honored with a City of Naperville Mayoral Proclamation for his work as a co-chair on the 2020 U.S. Census Complete Count Committee.

He resides in Naperville with his wife Ayeisha Bakhateeb and their three children. Professionally, Syed is in the banking industry.

2023 Election

There will be four seats up for grabs on Naperville City Council in 2023. The Consolidated Municipal Election is April 4, 2023.

NCTV17 Reports.

photo courtesy: Ashfaq Syed

