Asian Heritage Fest celebrates culture, community, and tradition 

The Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville Area recently hosted its third annual Asian Heritage Fest.

The free event, held at the Mall of India on Saturday, May 16, celebrated the culture, art, and music of a wide span of Asian countries.

Music, dance, and food all part of the fun

Performers showed off music and dance traditions from countries including China, Japan, India, Russia, Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines. A number of booths showcased the heritage from a variety of countries, and guests were able to sample different flavors from the region, with offerings from China Station, Padi House, Tandoor Hut, and Chicago Nightingales. Free henna art was also offered as part of the event.

A number of local officials came by to join in the fun, along with Consul General of India, Shri Somnath Ghosh.

Bringing together a wide range of cultures

Madhu Uppal, president of AIANA, said that she was happy to see so many smiling faces at the event.

“Our cultural roots have been given a beautiful community to grow and flourish in. This Fest has brought together so many different people, [from the] Japanese community from the Northwest suburbs, to young Korean performers from Chicago, and together we have found mutual love, respect, and appreciation of each other,” said Uppal.

Photo courtesy: AIANA

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