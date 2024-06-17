Aurelio’s Springbrook Square location in Naperville closing after 12 years

Aurelio’s Pizza’s Springbrook Square location in Naperville will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, June 30.

The pizzeria has been in business at 1975 Springbrook Square Dr. for 12 years.

Closing brought on due to inflation

The owners of the business, Celeste and Steve Wagner, announced the news in a social media post on Monday afternoon, calling it a “very difficult and emotional decision.”

The closure comes due to difficulties brought on by post-pandemic inflation, owners said, noting that the current business climate has been “rough and volatile for the restaurant industry.”

Praise for Naperville’s warm and welcoming nature

The Wagners praised the warm and welcoming nature of Naperville, calling it a “comfortable place to nurture one’s dreams.”

They thanked their customers for trusting them with their “treasured events,” and for their support through the years, saying serving them has been an honor.

Aurelio’s team became a family, owners say

They also noted their team members, calling them an “integral part of our business,” which had become a family. They remarked in the post:

“Restaurant work is not easy. It takes commitment, thick skin, and a really good sense of humor. Your efforts have never gone unnoticed, you have shown grace, warmth, and dedication. There are no words that clearly expresss the love and gratitude we feel for our team that worked so hard to keep the Aurelio’s brand alive.”

But before the business closes, the Wagners invite all to “visit us in these final weeks, enjoy a pizza, beverage, and say good-bye to our incredible team.”

About Aurelio’s Pizza

The first Aurelio’s Pizza launched on August 20, 1959 in Homewood, Illinois. This year the pizzeria chain is marking 65 years of business, now with more than 30 locations within five states. The closure only applies to the Naperville location.

