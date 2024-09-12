Aurora event to celebrate Moon Festival — in ways old and new

A festival marked for thousands of years in Asian cultures is coming to Aurora for the fifth time, blending traditional and modern ways to celebrate themes of family, togetherness, good fortune, harvest, and the beauty of the moon.

Pacifica Square Moon Festival is set for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Pacifica Square Asian lifestyle center at 4360 E. New York St.

Mooncakes and K-pop

Organizers say the event will offer customary ways to observe the mid-autumn Moon Festival, such as sampling the savory and sweet fillings of mooncakes and celebrating into the evening, when the moon is in view.

“The biggest part is bringing the community together and families,” said Judy Ni, director of real estate for Windfall Group, which owns the Pacifica Square development. She likened Moon Festival to Thanksgiving, as a time when families gather to give thanks, share blessings and celebrate unity. “We create a fun environment for people to learn about what Moon Festival is.”

The event also brings a contemporary feel, with a K-pop performance and Korean RDP — or random dance play — by a local group called prismkru; free outdoor laser tag, a cosplay realm for the creative art of costumed play, a ramen-eating contest, a Hawaiian fire dancer and more than 40 ethnic vendors and food trucks, according to Chris Loo, business development manager for Windfall Group.

Moon Festival uniquely ‘community-focused’

It’s all a perfect fit for Moon Festival and for Pacifica Square, which aims to offer “all of Asia — right in Aurora,” and describes itself as “Asian. Authentic. Amazing.”

“Over the last few years we’ve been trying to really grow the event for the community,” Loo said about the free, all-ages festival. “It’s a community-focused event historically and even now.”

The second annual ramen race is sure to be a highlight, Loo said. Competitors will be timed individually as they hurry to eat a bowl full of ramen — noodles and soup and all. Fastest time wins…simple (and messy!) as that.

“It is going to be very fun — and somewhat chaotic,” Loo said. “Last year’s winner finished in under two minutes, which was by far the fastest.”

Free outdoor laser tag is another attraction the Moon Festival offers. Chasers Laser Tag will set up the game, allowing two teams of three people to play at once.

“If we’re lucky, we’ll get some cosplayers battling each other,” Loo said. “That will be fun.

