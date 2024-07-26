Aurora man accused of leading Naperville police on high-speed chase

An Aurora man has been denied pre-trial release after being accused of crashing into a police squad car, and then fleeing police at speeds of up to 123 mph early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Mitchell Simmons, 31, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and one count of aggravated assault on an officer. He was also charged with misdemeanors and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and unauthorized use of handicapped parking.

123 mph high-speed chase leads to arrest

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, authorities say Naperville police were stationed around the Extended Stay America Select Suites, 1575 Bond St., when they witnessed a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped parking spot.

Police say they approached the car, which was idling at the moment, and found a man in the driver’s seat, later identified as Simmons, who had his pants around his ankles and his eyes closed. According to officials, Simmons opened his eyes but was “non-compliant” when they asked for his driver’s license and insurance.

When police told Simmons to exit the vehicle, he allegedly put the car in reverse, accelerated, and hit a Naperville police squad car. Officials say a police officer needed to jump out of the way to avoid the Aurora man’s reversing car.

Simmons then fled the scene in his car, while being pursued by Naperville police. He traveled from Diehl Road to Route 59, to I-88, where officials say he reached speeds of approximately 123 mph. Simmons then drove on I-290, where he was allegedly driving above 100 mph in a construction zone.

Officials say Hinsdale Police Department officers set up spike strips on I-290 and successfully disabled one of Simmons’ car tires. He continued at high speeds until Oak Brook Village Police Department officers disabled a second tire on his car.

Police report Simmons exited I-290 on 25th Street, turned into a dead-end street, and crashed into a chain link fence. It is alleged he then left his vehicle and fled on foot briefly before being taken into custody.

No motorists or police were injured during the chase.

“Mr. Simmons’ alleged actions demonstrate a complete disregard for public safety and the rule of law, which will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said Simmons’ actions posed an extreme danger to the area.

“High-speed pursuits not only put the lives of our dedicated law enforcement personnel at risk but also innocent drivers in the community,” Arres said.

Simmons’ next arraignment is set for Aug. 19.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!