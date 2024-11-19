Aurora man arrested by Naperville police for alleged drug sales, gun possession

An Aurora man has been arrested by Naperville police for alleged gun possession and drug sales, following an eight-month investigation.

Multiple charges issued

Alfonso Peregrino-Becerra has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon/armed violence, one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Arrest follows months-long investigation into alleged drug sales

Authorities say the arrest came after an eight-month investigation into alleged drug sales in Naperville.

Peregrino-Becerra was arrested Nov. 14 in a parking lot in the 1900 block of W. Jefferson Ave. At the time of his arrest, police say he was allegedly in possession of 29.6 grams of cocaine, and had another 50.1 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.

Police say they also found a loaded Springfield Hellcat 9mm handgun in his car.

After his arrest, Peregrino-Becerra was taken to the DuPage County Jail.

