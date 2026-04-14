Aurora man charged in break-in and battery in Naperville

Naperville police have arrested an Aurora man for allegedly breaking into a Naperville apartment early Saturday morning and battering a person who lived there.

The victim said the attacker was someone they knew: Joseph C. Rush. He’s been charged with four felonies, including two counts of domestic battery, trespass to residence, and failing to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Victim said Rush came in through balcony door

Police say they responded to the report of the incident at the 700 block of Inland Circle shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to the victim, Rush allegedly came into the apartment through an unlocked third-floor balcony sliding door. He reportedly battered the victim and then fled.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police say, but refused treatment.

Police had put out a call Saturday to find Rush for questioning

Naperville police had sent out a press release Saturday around 12:30 p.m., asking for the public’s help in locating Rush, so that they could question him.

About an hour and a half later, police reported that he had been found. The NPD announced today that Rush was arrested on April 11.

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