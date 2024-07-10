Aurora man charged with attempted murder after alleged role in Naperville shooting

An Aurora man was denied pre-trial release Tuesday after being accused of allegedly shooting and robbing a woman in a car in Naperville last month, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Jarvell Rainey, 21, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Shooting and robbery outside Motel 6 in Naperville

Officials say just after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, Naperville police responded to the 1000 block of Iroquois Avenue after receiving a call regarding a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound on the right side of her chest. Officials say she was promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment and did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident found Rainey and an “unidentified individual” had driven to Motel 6, 1585 Naperville-Wheaton Rd., and picked up the woman.

Once she was in the car, Rainey allegedly punched her in the right eye, shot her, and took her phone, wallet, backpack, and an “unspecified” amount of cash. Officials say Rainey then forced her out of the car and fled the scene.

Rainey identified as a suspect in the incident

Police identified Rainey as a suspect in the case, and Judge Susan Alvarado issued a warrant for the Aurora man’s arrest five days after the incident.

Authorities tracked down Rainey leaving the Comfort Inn and Suites, 308 S. Lincolnway Street in North Aurora on July 8, and took him into custody.

“It is alleged that Mr. Rainey not only robbed an innocent, unarmed woman but also shot her in the chest before forcing her out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “This type of senseless violence and complete disregard for human life will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres thanked all involved with the identification and arrest of Rainey.

“Acts of violence that put our residents in danger cannot and will not be tolerated in our city,” said Arres. “The men and women of the Naperville Police Department did an outstanding job of quickly identifying a suspect and setting a plan in motion to apprehend Mr. Rainey and hold him accountable for his actions.”

Rainey will appear in court for his arraignment on August 5.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!