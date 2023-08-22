Aurora man charged with fleeing Naperville police, illegal gun possession

An Aurora man was arrested on Friday for fleeing from Naperville police and the illegal possession of a gun.

Anthony Favela-Diaz, 22, is facing a number of charges and citations, including aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, disobeying a stop sign, disobeying a traffic control signal, and squealing or screeching tires.

Fleeing from police in downtown Naperville, authorities say

According to a press release from the Naperville Police Department, on Aug. 19, some Naperville police officers who were on bike patrol saw a 2012 Dodge Charger in downtown Naperville rapidly accelerate near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Main Street around 9:40 p.m. Police said the car let out a “screeching noise,” with smoke coming from the rear tires.

The car then kept heading south on Main Street, where it stopped a block away from another car which was stopped at a stop sign. Officers engaged their emergency lights and approached the Dodge Charger, at which point police say it took off westbound on Aurora Avenue, ignoring traffic signals.

Some other Naperville police officers who were on patrol spotted the car a few minutes later at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Aurora Avenue. They followed it to a gas station, where they blocked it in.

They then arrested the driver, Favela-Diaz, allegedly finding an illegal handgun in his possession.

“Both illegal and highly dangerous”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended his officers for their efforts in the arrest.

“Fleeing from a lawful traffic stop is both illegal and highly dangerous, and I’m grateful that none of the other motorists or pedestrians present in our downtown at that time were injured by this reckless act,” said Police Chief Jason Arres. “Enforcement of traffic laws not only protects our roadways but also can often lead to the discovery of other crimes, like illegal possession of a firearm in this case.”

Photo courtesy: Handout, Naperville Police Department

