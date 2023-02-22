Aurora police arrest man for trespassing at Granger Middle School

This morning Aurora police arrested a man for trespassing at Granger Middle School, located at 2721 Stonebridge Blvd.

Suspicious person reported on school grounds

At approximately 8 a.m., Aurora police responded to a report from the school regarding a suspicious person trespassing on school grounds. According to a press release from police, school staff had confronted the man “near an entry point to the school.”

Officers arrested the man, who was identified as Brandt Ward, 20.

Charges against Ward

Ward was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of criminal trespass to a safe school zone. Police say Ward was unarmed at the time of arrest, and no weapons were located or alluded to during the incident.

Response from Granger Middle School

During the incident, Granger Middle School’s campus was put on lockdown.

There were no injuries to school staff members. Officials added there is currently no danger to students, staff, or the school.

