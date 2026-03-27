Avoiding a spring break wallet ache amid rising gas prices

With Naperville area schools out for spring break starting March 30, families planning to hit the road may be feeling a bit of a pinch at the pump.

According to AAA – The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Molly Hart, gas prices have gone up by $1.27 on average throughout the greater Chicago area in the last month.

What’s driving the gas price hike

She says several factors are fueling that hike, starting with a seasonal spike typical every year.

“We’re switching over from a winter blend to a summer blend that’s more expensive to make, with extra additives,” said Hart. “And then we have the refineries going through seasonal maintenance.”

That maintenance reduces gasoline production for a few weeks. Higher demand from spring and summer travel also contributes. But global factors like the conflict in Iran, pushing crude oil prices from $80 to $100 a barrel, make the biggest difference, according to the AAA expert.

“When we go up that high, that’s when we see the big jump at the gas stations,” said Hart.

In Illinois, prices now average between $4.20 and $4.50 per gallon, on par nationally.

Change of plans

While gas price increases typically don’t stop families from traveling, Hart says, they may prompt some to rethink their budget.

“If they were planning on taking a week, they might take five days. They might not stay at a real expensive hotel, and instead of fine dining, they might do casual dining,” said Hart.

What you can do

From tire pressure to regular engine check-ups, Hart recommends maximizing fuel efficiency by keeping vehicles well-maintained, as well as watching your driving habits.

“If you go over 50 miles per hour, it’s going to hurt what’s in the gas tank. You don’t want to do any aggressive driving or any hard braking.”

For those opting to fly, Hart suggests arriving at the airport earlier than usual, as much as three or four hours ahead of departure to compensate for longer TSA lines.

“We don’t want you running to the gate,” said Hart. “You want to get on that plane and then enjoy that spring break vacation.”

Whatever one’s plans might be, Hart encourages travelers to plan ahead, stay flexible, and budget wisely.

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