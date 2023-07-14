Bail denied for man accused of possession of illegally modified gun in Naperville

Bail was denied today for an Oswego man who is accused of illegally possessing a handgun that had been modified to fire as a fully automatic gun.

Caleb Davis, 18, had his bond hearing this morning in a DuPage County courtroom, after being charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon – loaded machine gun on person/possession in passenger compartment of a motor vehicle, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Chief,

Police say they found modified handgun during search of car

Davis was arrested on June 29. According to authorities, Naperville police officers saw a car park in a dimly lit area of a parking lot in the 2700 block of W. 75th Street just after 9 p.m. that day.

Police approached it on foot, and allegedly saw the butt of a firearm “protruding from the feet of the passenger in the front seat.” Police say Davis was allegedly the driver of the car. He and his passenger were both asked to exit the vehicle.

Officers say when they searched the car they discovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, which had been altered to be allowed to function as a fully automatic machine gun. There was one bullet in the chamber and thirty-four bullets in the magazine they allegedly discovered between Davis and the center console.

Davis lacking FOID Card, CCL, authorities say

The passenger of the car, authorities said, had a valid FOID card as well as a concealed carry license (CCL). Davis did not, and was arrested.

“It is alleged that Mr. Davis, who did not possess either a FOID Card or a CCL, was illegally in possession of an illegally modified weapon,” DuPage County States Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “I commend the Naperville Police Department for their heads-up work in this case that took a very dangerous weapon off the streets.”

“As demonstrated by this incident and other recent arrests, this department’s proactive efforts to seize illegal weapons will continue to be a priority to keep our community safe,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said. “In this instance, the firearm was modified to make it fully automatic, which is extremely dangerous and highly illegal. Who knows what tragedy our officers may have prevented by removing it from the streets and arresting the person who allegedly possessed it?

Davis will appear in court for his arraignment on August 21.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

