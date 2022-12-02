Baird & Warner Break Ground on New Naperville Office

A bit of wind didn’t dampen the spirits of those gathered at 1528 Aurora Ave. in Naperville on Wednesday, as Baird & Warner held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 15,000-square-foot building.

“I want to thank everyone here, all of you who have made this possible,” said Bill Gill, vice president of Baird & Warner and designated managing broker. “Everyone from mortgage, to title, to residential sales, what Jon (Matthews) started and what we’ve done in Naperville is just amazing.”

Upgrade from 75th

Located between the Speedway gas station and the medical office building which replaced Standard Market, the real-estate company’s new office will house 475 agents and mortgage, title and support staff.

Founded in 1855, Baird & Warner has a plethora of offices around the Chicagoland area, but this one will be the largest residential office in the history of the company.

“I appreciate all of you and all of your hard work,” said Gill. “What an exciting moment for all of us, (there will be) great things in the future.”

60 Years with Naperville

Members of the Baird & Warner staff consider this to be a needed upgrade from their current office on 75th Street. The company has been a part of the Naperville community for more than half-a-century.

“On January 4, (2023), Baird & Warner will celebrate their 60th anniversary with the Naperville Chamber of Commerce,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce. “So (we) are thrilled you are one of our oldest members and oldest partners.”

Baird & Warner aims to complete construction and start closing deals from its new Naperville office by the end of 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

