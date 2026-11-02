Ballot spots determined for Naperville mayor, city council races

Ballot positions for Naperville’s 2027 Consolidated General Election in April have been determined following a lottery in City Council Chambers on Monday, Nov. 2.

Mayoral ballot

Incumbent Mayor Scott Wehrli will run against current City Council member Benjamin “Benny” White for the mayor’s seat.

Following the lottery, the mayoral ballot positions are:

Benjamin “Benny” White

Scott Wehrli

City Council ballot

Current City Council members Supna Jain, Josh McBroom and Nathan Wilson will be challenged by Staci Boyer, Laurie Donahue, Kristine O’Neill Gericke, Marc Willensky and Michael Christin for four city council seats.

The city council ballot positions are:

Staci Boyer

Kristine O’Neill Gericke

Laurie Donahue

Supna Jain

Marc Willensky

Nathan Wilson

Michael Christin

Josh McBroom

Ballot lottery methodology

Candidates are listed on the ballot by the date and time when petitions were received. The lottery determines the order of petitions filed simultaneously. Petitions are considered to be filed simultaneously if submitted to the city clerk’s office at 8 a.m. on the first day of the filing period, Oct. 19, or between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the last day, Oct. 26.

Three drawings were conducted on Monday — one for mayor, one for city council filed simultaneously at 8 a.m. on the first day, and one for simultaneous city council petitions between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the last day.

Ahead of the lottery, candidates were ordered alphabetically and assigned a numbered ball for the drawing. The first ball drawn received the first position on the ballot, except for the final lottery. For petitions filed between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, the first ball drawn was given the last spot on the ballot.

Both mayoral candidates submitted petitions by 8 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Boyer, Donahue, Jain, O’Neill Gericke and Willensky submitted their petitions simultaneously at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Wilson submitted his petition at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 26 and holds the sixth position on the ballot.

Christin and McBroom filed simultaneously between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Municipal election in spring

All candidates have until Election Day, April 6, to run their campaigns.

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