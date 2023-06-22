Banners by IPSD204 students to be displayed along 95th Street

On Wednesday, the Special Events and Community Arts (SECA) Commission unveiled 30 art designs for banners that will line 95th Street between Cedar Glade Drive and Book Road.

Banners from the Fine Arts Festival

The banners are part of a program done in conjunction with area school districts.

“As part of the City’s Beautification project, the SECA Commission worked with D203 last year and is working with D204 this year, to display art designs from students in all grade levels,” said City of Naperville Director of Communications Linda LaCloche.

SECA asked an art director from Indian Prairie School District 204 to choose designs at the district’s Fine Arts Festival that were “bright and cheery,” for this year’s display.

SECA’s Specials Events Coordinator Dawn Porter plans to have the banners up by August. They’ll stay up through November. When they are taken down, SECA will present the banners, along with a letter from Mayor Scott Wehrli, to each student who designed the artwork.

“I think they did a beautiful job,” said Porter. “It’s a wide variety. It’s kindergarten through high school.”

Potential addition to the banners

Members of the SECA Commission suggested an addition to each banner to detail why they’re on display, similar to Naperville Salute’s banners last summer in downtown Naperville.

“Something small,” said Naperville city councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh. “A border that says ‘Fine Arts Program IPSD 204,’ maybe add a school name.”

Porter said SECA will “look into that” before displays are finalized.

NCTV17 is partially funded by a grant from SECA.

