Bar Louie back in town, bringing its neighborhood bar brand to south Naperville

Bar Louie is making a return to Naperville.

Branded as “The Original Gastrobar,” the business will be opening a new location in Naperville Crossings, at 2835 Showplace Dr., Suite 139.

Its previous Naperville location at 22 E. Chicago Ave. closed in January 2020 after the chain filed for bankruptcy.

Bar Louie sets up shop in south Naperville

This new outpost in Naperville Crossings will have a more contemporary design, according to a news release, with “upscale-yet-approachable finishes throughout the dining room.”

But the food will be familiar, with the restaurant’s regulars like burgers, wings, and flatbreads, and a wide assortment of drinks served up at the bar. There will also be elevated options like shrimp and grits, steak frites, and truffle mushroom & asparagus flatbread.

“I can’t wait to open the doors of this new Bar Louie location,” said franchisee Kaushik Patel in the news release. “I’ve been with this amazing brand for many years, and I look forward to bringing Bar Louie’s delicious food, handcrafted drinks and friendly service to Naperville!”

Founded in Chicago in 1990, there are now more than 70 Bar Louie locations across the United States.

Grand opening on Monday, Jan. 29

The business will have its Naperville grand opening on Monday, Jan. 29, and will be offering up a week’s worth of specials to celebrate. Those include:

Monday, Jan. 29: Martini Monday – half-off all signature martinis until 10 p.m.; first 50 guests in-bar get free bar bite

Tuesday, Jan 30: Burger Tuesday: $8 craft burger with side of fries or tots

Wednesday, Jan 31: Wine Down Wednesday: $6 and $7 select wines by glass and $10 off select bottles, until 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1: $6 select premium liquor, $6 seltzers until 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4: $8 craft burger with side of fries or tots; 10% off online orders using code LOUIE10

Guests can also download the Louie Nation app and enter for a chance to win free bar bites for a year.

