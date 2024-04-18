Basil brand sold at Trader Joe’s linked to salmonella outbreak in multiple states

A brand of basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened a dozen people in seven states. Trader Joe’s has a number of stores in Illinois, including one at 44 Gartner Road in Naperville.

Infinite Herbs brand organic basil behind salmonella outbreak

According to a news release by the CDC, the outbreak was traced back to the Infinite Herbs brand organic basil, sold in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers.

The product was sold between Feb. 1 and April 6.

Cases of people getting sick from that product have been reported in Minnesota, Florida, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. One person was hospitalized.

The FDA said on its website, “Seven of eight cases with information available reported exposure to fresh organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s before becoming ill. Additionally, traceback data collected by FDA determined that Infinite Herbs, LLC, in Miami, FL, was the supplier of the 2.5-oz packages of organic basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores.”

Trader Joe’s has pulled the product from all of its stores.

Voluntary recall issued for that brand of basil

The CDC said that Infinite Herbs has issued a voluntary recall of the basil, in cooperation with the FDA investigation.

If you suspect you have some of the contaminated basil, health officials say to either throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s, to get a full refund.

Any surfaces or items which the basil may have touched should be washed using either hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Signs of salmonella to watch for

Health officials say that most people infected with salmonella will have diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, with symptoms usually starting from between six hours to six days of ingesting a contaminated product.

Usually those infected will recover without needing treatment, within four to seven days.

A health care provider should be contacted should someone experience any of the following:

A fever higher than 102 degrees and diarrhea

Bloody diarrhea

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not getting any better

Continuous vomiting, prohibiting one from keeping liquids down

Dehydration signs such as dizziness when standing, dry mouth or throat, or a lack of urination.

Image courtesy: CDC

