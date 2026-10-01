Benedictine receives $2.77M federal grant to boost student support, success

Benedictine University has been awarded a $2.77 million federal grant, which it says will help strengthen student support and success, according to a news release from the university.

The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Labor on behalf of the Department of Education.

Funds to help with “Catalyzing Student Success”

The school says the funds will be used for its “Catalyzing Student Success” program, a five-year initiative helping students continue solidly on the road to graduation with expanded academic support, improved learning technology, and strengthened teaching in core courses.

Identifying student difficulties sooner and providing support, along with expanded peer tutoring, will be part of the additional efforts.

The university will also redesign its First Year Experience course to give students a strong start into their collegiate journey, helping them learn about available resources, teaching good study habits, building relationships with mentors, and touching on career readiness.

Roughly 2,000 undergraduate students at both the Lisle and Mesa campuses of the school will benefit from the initiative, the release said.

“At Benedictine University, student success is a responsibility we all share,” said President Joseph J. Foy, PhD, OblOSB, in the news release. “This grant allows us to deepen that work, strengthening support systems, teaching, and technology that help every student thrive. It is an investment not only in our students, but in the communities they will go on to serve.”

Campus-specific improvements include expanded student access to library study spaces at the Lisle campus, with additional academic support leadership and an enhanced computer laboratory at the Mesa campus.

Helping students flourish

The news release noted that “the initiative is designed to benefit students broadly, with particular attention to first-generation students, students with financial need, and students with disabilities.”

Acting Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Timothy Marin, PhD, said the Benedictine mission “calls us to honor the dignity of each person and build a community in which those gifts can flourish.”

“This grant will help us put that commitment into practice—making learning more accessible, offering support when it matters most, and nurturing a sense of belonging from the first semester,” Marin said. “Through these efforts, we seek to help students reach graduation prepared for meaningful careers and lives enriched by purpose, fulfillment, and service to others.”

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