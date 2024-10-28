Benet Academy’s Clare Lopatka hits a pair of great shots in the State finals

Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka for Benet Tennis are the 1A doubles champions, as they helped the Wings to a state title. Lopatka had a pair of great shots in the final, and earns our Girls’ Play of The Week! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Clare Lopatka paints the line and shows off her athleticism for Benet Tennis

In the second set, Lopatka lobs one short, which opens up the corner of the court for the Redwing. She leaves no doubt on the backhand, placing it right down the line. Even her opponent applauds!

Then, she receives the serve and shows off her athleticism. The Redwing runs up, lunges forward and barely gets the ball over the net. It’s a perfect hit from Lopatka! The Redwings defeat U-Chicago in three sets to win the 1A State Championship!

