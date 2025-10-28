Best in Show: Naperville’s annual Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade

Pets and their proud parents took center stage in downtown Naperville last Thursday for the annual Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade.

Costumed canines and their humans filled the streets, turning the town into a four-legged Halloween celebration, with some pet owners joining in on the fun by dressing up themselves.

“One of my favorite parts about this event is seeing our customers having so much fun. They are really excited to show off the work that they put into their families’ costumes, and just the joy that you see here tonight will definitely make you understand why we go through all of the work that it takes to put this on,” said Two Bostons’ co-owner AdreAnne Tesene.

Pups take part in parades and costume contests

The event featured two parades that included attendees stopping by 13 participating downtown businesses to grab some treats for their pups. Each parade then culminated in a costume contest.

One of the top dogs of the night was Aria and her owner, Erin, who won most creative for their costume of a lobster and a chef.

The event has become a tradition for the pair, according to Erin.

“I try to come up with a creative idea every year. We’ve done everything from things like this to Disney themes, all over the place,” she said.

Another winner was the Callison family, who won best overall for their Area 51 costume.

“I won first place, and I’ve never won first place in a parade contest,” said 7-year-old Quinlan Callison.

Other notable costumes for the night were one family’s Jurassic Park recreation and a pup dressed as Prince.

Several dogs ended the night in front of a festive backdrop where owners snapped pictures to commemorate the event.

“We say we will keep doing this…until we wake up and say we’re not having fun anymore, but I don’t see that happening anytime in the near future,” Tesene said.