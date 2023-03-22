Bestselling author Kristin Hannah visits Naperville

Around 730 people were in attendance at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall on Monday night to see New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah. She was joined in conversation by Naperville author, Luis Urrea, to celebrate the paperback release of her novel “The Four Winds.”

The large-scale event was put on by Anderson’s Bookshop, which last hosted Hannah at its downtown Naperville store in 2017.

What does Kristin Hannah like to write about?

Hannah, a former lawyer, has published more than 20 novels. Many have focused on women and their perseverance through difficult historical events.

“At the moment I’m really drawn to women’s lost stories in a historical context,” said Hannah. “There are so many amazing stories of women surviving and thriving, in difficult times, and I really want to shine a light on those stories.”

How Hannah’s “The Four Winds” relates to today

Hannah says “The Four Winds” is written through the eyes of Elsa Wolcott, a mother and wife living through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, one of the darkest times in American history.

“I think it just has so much relevance to today unfortunately, you know, we’ve just come out or are coming out of a very difficult time in America,” said Hannah. “And so it’s a really great reminder of the resilience of the American spirit and character and a reminder of how strong we are when we work together.”

Hannah’s “Firefly Lane” climbed up the Netflix rankings

The event included a chance for photos with Hannah, a signed copy of “The Four Winds,” and an opportunity to get extra books signed. Among her other books guests had in hand was “Firefly Lane,” which was adapted into a show by Netflix. Both season one and the first half of season two made it into Netflix’s top 10 rankings.

“I mean, the idea that one of my novels could be a number one Netflix series around the world is just stunning,” said Hannah. “And I’m really grateful to it because it brought a lot of people to my work.”

Tristar bought the rights to another of her novels, “The Nightingale,” with hopes for a film adaptation that was put on hold due to COVID. As for what’s next for Hannah, she says she’s looking for some novel ideas.

“I have no idea what’s next and I have no idea waiting in the wings,” said Hannah. “I have written everything that interests me. So raise your hand if you have an idea, because I’m definitely looking for one at the moment.”

Have a story idea? Send us a tip!