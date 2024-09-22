Bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Naperville Saturday

A female bicyclist died Saturday after being hit by a car near the intersection of W. Ogden Avenue and Royal Saint George Drive in Naperville, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Bicyclist struck by Jeep while riding through crosswalk

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found the bicyclist, later identified as 54-year-old Isabel Dimas-Jimenez, unconscious. Police say the Naperville resident appeared to have suffered a head injury, after being hit by a car.

Dimas-Jimenez was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The initial investigation into the crash determined that a 44-year-old Wheaton woman was driving a light green 2024 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Ogden Avenue. As she turned onto southbound Royal Saint George Drive during a green light, the Jeep struck the bicyclist, who was heading eastbound in the Ogden Avenue crosswalk.

Intersection closed for about three and a half hours for investigation

The intersection was closed down for about three and a half hours while traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department examined the scene.

No charges or citations have been filed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

