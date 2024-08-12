Bikers gear up for the 11th annual Junior Tour de Naperville

“This is by far the biggest [turnout] we’ve ever had,” said Naperville Park District intern Kervall Vital, as 135 junior bikers geared up for a great ride on Saturday, August 10, during the 11th annual Junior Tour de Naperville, hosted by the Naperville Park District.

Pedal power only through Wolf’s Crossing Community Park

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., children between the ages of three to 12 shifted into high gear for the bike path ride that took place at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road.

The Junior Tour de Naperville started as a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Tour de France. Before taking off, the junior bike riders were split into three different age groups with three separate start times for those ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12.

“It’s fun, it’s well organized, and it’s just a great time,” said Vital.

A wheelie good, family-friendly time for the Naperville community

Bikes, tricycles, and big wheels cruised around the 1.246-mile path with parents cheering their children across the park– some parents right alongside their bike-rider.

The Naperville Park District challenged older Junior Tour de Naperville participants to see how many times they could loop around the bike path…and two snack stations helped bikers put their pedals to the metal.

Naperville’s Junior Tour de Naperville continues to be a wheelie popular family-friendly event for the entire community.

Going forward, Vital hopes the Junior Tour de Naperville returns to Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, with more bike riders, and more fun.

“It’s a wonderful time out,” said Vital. “It’s just a good time for families to come together and see the park and what it has to offer – one of the last fun things you can do before heading back to school.”

