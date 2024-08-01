Blackwell Forest Preserve hosts archery open house August 3

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is inviting adventurous athletes to take aim at a new sport this upcoming weekend.

The Blackwell Forest Preserve, located on Butterfield Road in Warrenville, will host a free archery open house on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Archery is a great sport for all ages and abilities. It’s equal parts exercise, focus, and fun,” said Forest Preserve District ranger operations manager Marty Jandura in a news release.

All ages and skill levels are welcome at the open house, but an adult must accompany children under 18.

A range of options for aspiring archers at Blackwell

The archery range at Blackwell includes three different practice sections for beginner, advanced, and interactive use. The open house will teach the basics of archery, including equipment use and basic skills under the guidance of certified instructors.

Participants will also have the chance to talk with representatives from local archery groups. Equipment will be provided for those attending.

Registration for the open house is not required, but those interested are encouraged to fill out a waiver form before they arrive.

More archery programs on target in coming months

The open house is one of several chances for aspiring archers to improve their aim through the DuPage Forest Preserve District this summer. Other archery programming includes:

Archery: Adults (August 13, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Churchill Woods)

Archery: Games for Adults (August 21, 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Blackwell)

Archery: All Ages (September 16, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Churchill Woods)

Archery: Games (September 29, 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Blackwell)

For more details on the archery open house or other archery programming, visitors can check out the Forest Preserve District’s website or call visitor services at 630-933-7248.

Photo Courtesy: Photo Preserve District of DuPage County

