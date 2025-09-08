Body found in Springbrook Prairie confirmed to be missing Naperville woman

The DuPage County Coroner’s office has identified the body found in Naperville’s Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve last month as that of missing Naperville woman Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.

The identification was made using dental records, said Coroner Judith Lukas in a press release. However, the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Lukas expressed her condolences to Abosede’s family.

“It is distressing when a loved one goes missing, and the prolonged period of waiting for identification must be further heartrending. We are hopeful that the family can now begin healing,” said Lukas in the press release.

Passerby finds a body in the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve

Naperville police had been alerted to the location of the remains on Aug. 14, shortly before 2 p.m., responding to the preserve at a trailhead in its southwest corner, near the intersection of 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive.

A passerby had discovered the body in the woods about 50 to 60 yards from the trail, according to Naperville Police Commander Michaus Williams, who was at the scene.

Officials were guided through a dense area of high grass to locate the body, whose clothing matched what Sinmi was last seen wearing, according to a joint press release from the NPD and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police.

Abosede missing since the end of July

46-year-old Abosede had been missing since July 30, when she was last seen at around 9:20 a.m., walking away from her home on the 2100 block of Sudbury Street.

During a statement delivered at the Naperville Police Department on Aug. 8, her husband, Gbenga Abosede, said she was “heading out for a short walk,” and was not carrying her cellphone or credit cards. The only item she had with her was a white water bottle.

Naperville police had conducted two searches of the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve on Aug. 4 and Aug. 7, as well as K-9 searches, and distributed bulletins to police departments nationwide about Sinmi’s disappearance.

Thus far, officials have not suspected foul play. The coroner noted that the family has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

Lukas also thanked local law enforcement for their efforts to find Abosede.

