Body found in water at forest preserve identified as Naperville man

The body found in the water at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville on Saturday has been identified as that of a 44-year-old Naperville man, according to Forest Preserve District of DuPage County officials.

Passerby called in report of body floating in the water

Authorities say a passerby on a trail reported seeing a body floating in the water, in a section of the West Branch DuPage River near the preserve at 1002 Douglas Ave., shortly before 3 p.m.

Officers from both the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County as well as the Naperville Police Department were then dispatched to the area.

The body was recovered by forest preserve district officers. Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased.

No foul play involved, officials say

Though a final cause of death is still pending, authorities say that there is no indication of foul play.

The preserve is still open, and officials say there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is still underway.

