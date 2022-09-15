Bomb Threat Reported At Naperville’s Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School

Students and staff have been allowed back into Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Naperville, after being evacuated earlier this morning due to a bomb threat.

School Evacuated

The threat was reported this morning by an anonymous caller who said a bomb was in the school, according to a statement from a spokesperson from the Diocese of Joliet. School officials immediately alerted the Naperville Police Department.

Students were evacuated to North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall. Parents were informed of the situation and given the option to come and get their children. According to the statement, the pick-up process “was calm and orderly.”

Agencies who assisted in the response included the Naperville Police Department, DuPage County Sheriff’s Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Bomb sniffing dogs were used to search the premises, doing both a perimeter and room-to-room search.

All Clear

No explosives or other threats were found during the search. Students and staff were then allowed to return back into the school just after 12:30 p.m.

Schedule/Activities Resume

The spokesperson from the diocese said that classes have now resumed as usual, and a normal dismissal is planned. Any events scheduled at either the parish or school for later today will continue as planned.

About the School

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School is located at 201 E. Franklin Avenue in Naperville. It serves students from preschool through eight grade. The school has been a fixture in Naperville since 1853. Its neighboring church, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, celebrated its 175th anniversary last year.

