Brandy Melville opening first suburban Chicago shop in Naperville

Italian-founded clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville will be setting up shop in downtown Naperville.

Second Illinois location for the brand

The store will be located at the Main Street Promenade, at 50 S. Main Street, in the spot formerly occupied by the Michael Graham Salon.

It’s the first suburban Chicago location for the company, and only the second in Illinois, with the first being in Chicago.

The brand is known for its California-inspired contemporary style and one-size-fits-all policy.

‘Tremendous addition’ to downtown Naperville

Katie Wood, the executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, expressed her delight at the addition.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brandy Melville to Downtown Naperville and excited about the energy and enthusiasm this brand will bring to our downtown,” Wood said. “The fact that they selected Downtown Naperville for only their second Illinois location speaks volumes about the strength, vibrancy, and appeal of our community. We believe Brandy Melville will be a tremendous addition to our retail mix and predict this store will be a huge success.”

The store is slated to open in late summer.

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