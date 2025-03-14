Brick by brick: Lego resale shop Bricks & Minifigs coming to Naperville

Lego enthusiasts, get ready! A new Bricks & Minifigs store is coming together brick by brick at Naper West Plaza, 564 Route 59, just in time for its grand opening on Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m.

What is Bricks & Minifigs?

“Bricks & Minifigs is a one-stop shop to buy, sell, and trade all things Lego,” said Lydia Petrovic, owner of Bricks & Minifigs Naperville.

The store is an aftermarket that sells Lego minifigures, used built sets, new in-box sets, and bulk loose pieces. The Naperville location will feature tables full of Lego pieces for customers to pick out, along with a minifigure maker, where they can create a custom figure.

Store hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Bringing a Bricks & Minifigs to Naperville

Petrovic, a Naperville resident, got the idea to bring Bricks & Minifigs to Naperville after she and her family visited her mother in Charlottesville, Virginia, during Christmas 2023.

“We were at a hotel next to a center that had a Bricks & Minifigs store. My first grader is hugely into Lego, and we went in and just had an amazing experience. We were there almost two hours,” said Petrovic.

During the 16-hour drive home, Petrovic discovered there were no Bricks & Minifigs stores in Naperville and decided to franchise one herself in March 2024.

“There are 113 schools in the Naperville territory, and I just thought having a store here, people will just be so excited to bring their children in and the Lego user groups, the adult groups, can meet here too. I just really want to create a community,” said Petrovic.

Sixth Bricks & Minifigs in Illinois

The first Bricks & Minifigs opened in 2010, and today, there are over 130 stores in the United States and Canada, according to the Bricks & Minifigs website. The Naperville shop will be the sixth in Illinois, with a seventh in Niles opening shortly after.

For those looking to trade in or sell their sets, Bricks & Minifigs Naperville will offer cash or store credit.

“Our mission is to bring joy and creativity to the world through all things LEGO—past, present, and future,” said Petrovic.

The shop will also offer event space for birthday parties, Lego-themed events, after-school robotics clubs, date nights, brick derby races, and make-and-take events.

In the future, Petrovic hopes to offer camps at the store, featuring building challenges, lessons on Lego Technic (moving Lego pieces), and robotics integration.

Opening day celebrations and giveaway

To celebrate its grand opening, the store will give away free custom Bricks & Minifigs Naperville Lego torsos to the first 100 customers. The store will also host a scavenger hunt and a raffle at the end of the day.

Guests who book parties or events during the grand opening weekend will receive $50 off the standard booking rate.

Lego fans looking to stack up more deals can consider joining the Bricks & Minifigs Naperville founder’s club.

“The 226 Founder’s Club is a special way to join our Lego-loving community from the very start. The membership fee is $226, and they’ll enjoy lifetime discounts, exclusive perks, their name on the founder’s member plaque, and more. Spots are limited to 226, and registration closes March 31,” said Petrovic.

Petrovic said she’s excited about the store’s grand opening and building something special for the community.

“Lego is a phenomenon because it’s a universal language of creativity. It’s an art form, it’s challenging, and there are huge communities devoted to it,” said Petrovic.

Photo courtesy: Bricks & Minifigs Naperville

