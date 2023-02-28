Brief tornado touchdown in Naperville says National Weather Service

As storms passed through the Naperville area Monday morning, a brief tornado touched down near Herrick Lake Forest Preserve around 9:56 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS reported that the touchdown occurred near Washington Street and Warrenville Road.

No major structural damage reported

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Friedlin told the Chicago Sun Times that no major structural damage was reported in the area, though there was some damage done to trees, roofs and fences.

“That points towards likely that these were lower end strength, short-lived tornadoes,” Friedlin said.

No injuries were reported.

Second tornado touched down briefly in Joliet

The tornado warning for the Naperville area was issued shortly before 10 a.m., and ended at 10:15 a.m.

NWS Chicago said that a second tornado touched down briefly in far western Joliet around that same time.

Past tornadoes in Naperville

Naperville is no stranger to tornadoes, as of the past few years. On June 23, 2022, an EF-0 tornado touched down at Naperville’s White Eagle Club and traveled southeast through Naperville for 4.5 miles. It caused minor damage to trees, roofs, and other structures.

A more powerful EF-3 tornado swept through the Naperville area on June 20, 2021 , causing damage to more than 120 homes. Clean-up efforts for small glass and metal particles left in the yards of many of the homes impacted by that tornado are still underway.

This is a developing story

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!