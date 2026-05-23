Brookdale Elementary celebrates 40 years of Bobcat pride

It was a celebration four decades in the making, as Brookdale Elementary School teachers, alumni, and former staff gathered to honor the Naperville school’s 40th birthday.

“We know that elementary school is such a memorable moment,” said the school’s principal, Dr. Keeley Schmid. “We are so excited to celebrate 40 wonderful years.”

Looking back on Brookdale’s beginnings

Among those returning for the milestone event was the school’s first principal, Howard Crouse, who helped open Brookdale in 1985. At the time, the district had five elementary schools – now it has 21.

“I don’t think there’s any experience that’s more enjoyable than opening a new building, everything from buying books for the library to finding the welcoming people into the district and into the building, creating new traditions,” said Crouse, who would go on to become IPSD’s superintendent from 2004 to 2007.

Time-honored traditions

One of those traditions that has stood the test of time – bringing back former students ready to graduate from Metea Valley High School. This year was no exception as an eager group of current Bobcats greeted the soon-to-be-graduates with cheers and high-fives as they paraded around the school.

“It means a lot to be back, see my old teachers and just remember what it was like being one of these kids,” said Joseph Howley, Metea Valley Class of 2026. “They see us as role models and I hope that they see us and look forward to their own graduation and start thinking about what the future holds for them.”

Celebrating and reminiscing

Inside, other event participants had their fill of cake and reminiscing with one another.

One of those sharing stories was Sharon Dutdut. As a fifth-grade teacher, she opened the school alongside Crouse.

“It’s like an honor to be back here because it was a great school to work at,” said Dutdut.

Now 40 years later, her son is teaching at Brookdale.

“It’s a pretty cool coincidence,” “We have a lot of great schools in our district but I’d say Brookdale’s pretty special,” said Michael Dudut.

Special – school leaders say – because of the relationships inside these walls that have lasted a lifetime.

“Today is a celebration of all of those generations coming together and getting to celebrate one another and those relationships they’ve built here,” said Dr. Schmid.

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