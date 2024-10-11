Butterball operators to talk turkey in newly renovated space this year

Though Halloween has yet to come, Naperville’s Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is already gearing up for another Thanksgiving season with a newly renovated space.

“We are excited to be here today at our Wishbone Ceremony to celebrate the 43rd year of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, as well as this wonderful renovation,” said Mindy Wharton, Butterball Public Relations Manager.

Renovated kitchen and call center

Recently, Butterball invited past and present talk-line employees to check out the new space.

“We, first of all, are standing in our new state-of-the-art kitchen. Our Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts help us with product testing throughout the year. They help us not only test different ways to cook products but also write preparation instructions. So we wanted to make sure that they had the most wonderful space to work in,” said Wharton.

Along with the kitchen, Butterball renovated the entrance, training classroom, break rooms, and of course, the talk-line center, which now features new computers and wall art painted by a Chicago artist.

“We’ve made sure they had the best technology and even outfitted with this beautiful mural that really ties the whole place together and really pulls through Butterball’s core value, which is togetherness,” said Wharton.

To celebrate its past, the talk-line center added a timeline on its wall, marking its history and milestones.

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line opening soon

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line opens on Nov. 1 and will be talking turkey through Dec. 24. Those looking for help can reach out by phone at 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or through chat, video, or social media.

“We want to make sure this space creates a comfortable and inviting workspace for our team members and that our talk-line experts feel like they can help the millions of consumers that we’ve helped over the 43 years to the best of their ability,” said Wharton.

