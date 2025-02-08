Buttermilk looks to sell co-branded bourbon at Naperville location

Local Naperville breakfast restaurant Buttermilk is looking to expand its business to include bourbon sales, but obtaining a liquor license to do so may be a challenge, as its representative found out at Thursday’s Naperville Liquor Commission meeting.

The restaurant has partnered with Journeyman Distillery in Michigan to package and sell the co-branded liquor, Buttermilk Whiskey, and Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon Whiskey. Sales have already begun at its Vernon Hills location, where they acquired the necessary license.

However, for its Naperville location at 1715 Freedom Drive, owners would need to obtain a Class S1 liquor license, which is currently unavailable with the city’s current cap of one.

Buttermilk hopes to expand co-branded bourbon with variance request

In order to move forward, they will need to apply for a variance request from the city before sales can begin in Naperville.

“For purposes of what you’re trying to do, a variance request that would come back specifically to the liquor commission, and then the liquor commission could send that variance request to the city council would probably be the better solution,” said Mayor Scott Wehrli to Buttermilk representative Cynthia Krauss.

The variance request would ask for some exceptions to the license’s requirements based on any unique circumstances a business may have, for example, a larger retail area for liquor.

In addition to the variance request, the petitioner would also need to request a text amendment that would increase the number of licenses available.

The business is also looking to include bourbon sales at its other location in Geneva, as well as Downers Grove when it reopens.

Reported by Anulika Ochuba

