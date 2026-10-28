Candidate list official for Naperville Mayor, Council races next spring

Candidates have officially put their names in the running for a two-way race for Naperville Mayor and a bid for four City Council seats featuring eight people.

Mayoral candidates: Wehrli and White

First-term Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli will face a challenge from City Council member Benjamin “Benny” White for the mayor’s position — with a lottery scheduled for noon on Monday, Nov. 2 to determine whose name appears first on the ballot.

Council race: 8 names for 4 seats

Meanwhile, the race for City Council will include sitting council members Supna Jain, Josh McBroom and Nathan Wilson, challenged by Staci Boyer, Laurie Donahue, Kristine O’Neill Gericke, Marc Willensky and Michael Christin.

Two lotteries will help determine ballot placement for the council race.

Boyer, Donahue, Jain, O’Neill Gericke, and Willensky all will have a lottery ball in the running to be listed first on the ballot, since they filed simultaneously at 8 a.m. on the first day of the petition-filing period earlier this month.

The lottery to be listed last on the ballot will include McBroom and Christin. Only Wilson’s placement on the ballot is determined already, and he’ll be listed sixth.

The lotteries for council ballot placement are also scheduled to take place at noon on Monday, Nov. 2.

Candidates now on the ballot have until Election Day on April 6 to run their campaigns.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!