Candidates file to run in Naperville-area school and park board races

A number of candidates have now officially entered local races for school board seats and spots on the Naperville Park Board, with yesterday as the deadline to file.

There are four open slots each on the park district board and the school boards for Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

Naperville Community Unit School District 203 candidates

Six candidates have filed their paperwork to run for the District 203 Board of Education: a mix of both incumbents and newcomers.

Returning for another run to hold their seats are incumbents Amanda McMillen and Charles Cush.

McMillen has served on the D203 Board of Education since 2021. She also serves as Executive Director of The Alive Center.

Cush is also hoping to keep his seat, having served on the D203 Board of Education since 2017. He is the founder and principal consultant of Hadney Marketing Consulting, Inc.

Incumbents Kristin Fitzgerald and Donna Wandke did not file for re-election.

The four new candidates seeking seats are:

Holly Joy Blastic, a member of the Naperville chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Margaret Collins, social media and marketing director for The Collins Law Firm, P.C.

Jillian Langer, a real estate broker with john green Realtor in Naperville and a U.S. Army veteran who served six years as a combat medical specialist.

Marc Willensky, a retired finance executive, according to the Daily Herald .

Indian Prairie School District 204 candidates

Five candidates are running for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education, including all four incumbents, who are seeking re-election.

Susan Demming has served on the IPSD 204 Board of Education since 2017 and is the current school board vice president. She is a public relations/marketing and workforce development consultant.

Laurie Donahue has served on the IPSD 204 Board of Education since 2017 and is the current school board president. She is a retired senior director in the telecom industry.

Allison Fosdick has served on the IPSD 204 Board of Education since 2021. She is a former adjunct assistant professor of English at North Central College.

Supna Jain has served on the IPSD 204 Board of Education since 2021 and is currently the school board secretary. She is the Principal Lecturer in Communication and Director of the Speech Center at North Central College.

Allison Albert is a new candidate and the sole challenger in the race. She is self-employed.

Naperville Park District candidates

Six individuals have thrown their hats into the ring for a spot on the Naperville Park Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent Rhonda Ansier, who has served on the park board since 2021, is hoping to hold her seat. She is a nurse practitioner at Suburban Gynecology & Urogynecology.

Also hoping to earn another four years is incumbent Leslie Ruffing, who served on the park board since 2021, and is the current vice president. She also works as the District Director for Illinois State Senator Laura Ellman.

The third incumbent in the mix is Alison Thompson, who has served on the park board since 2021. She is an administrative assistant at Stern Cassello & Associates LLP.

Incumbent Mary Gibson did not file for re-election.

Three new faces are looking to join the Naperville Park Board. They are:

Aishwarya Balakrishna, a public health professional with the Will County Health Department and Community Health Center.

Natalia Dagenhart, an independent writer and journalist covering cultural and social events in the Chicagoland area.

Zachary W. Jarrell, a finance professional and current VP of Finance North America at Sensormatic Solutions.

A ballot position lottery for the park district will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:30 a.m. in the Administration Board Room at 320 W. Jackson Ave.

The Consolidated Election will take place on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!