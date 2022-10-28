CAPS Awards Event Honors Naperville Fire Department Members

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) held its yearly award ceremony at Mesón Sabika last night for members of the Naperville Fire Department. CAPS recognized several members of the department who went above and beyond the call of duty, showing a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

CAPS Award Winners

The CAPS award winners were firefighter/paramedics Daryl MacDonald, Chuck Gros, David Hillis, and Scott Jackson, as well as Captain Stephen Shink.

Lieutenant Tammey Morris won the highest CAPS award of the evening: The George Winckler Award. Morris won for her development of peer support team policies, and procedures which provided mental health wellness, education and support to firefighters.

The George Winckler Award is named in honor of Lieutenant George Winckler, who served for the fire department from 1965 to 1991, when he suffered a fatal heart attack during a training incident.

Special Award Winners

Also honored last night was Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis, who received an award for his involvement with the accreditation process administered by the Center of Public Safety Excellence (CPSE).

While not required, the CPSE evaluates all aspects of fire emergency service delivery. The group requires departments to have a documented plan, and a set of best practices. Accreditation is reviewed every five years. The Naperville Fire Department is one of two agencies in the world which has maintained its accredited status six consecutive times.

Ron Davidson was also honored with a CAPS award for his 12 years of service on the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. Davidson is retiring at the end of the year.

Spring Ceremony

CAPS also holds a ceremony in the spring to honor members of the Naperville Police Department.

