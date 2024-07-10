Car explosion in Naperville rattled neighborhood

A 25-year-old man from Bolingbrook was injured when a vehicle exploded in the Pioneer Park parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Car explosion under investigation

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, police responded to the area of Olympus Drive and Washington Street after residents reported a “loud explosion.”

Upon arrival, police officers found a 25-year-old man from Bolingbrook who said he called police to inform them his vehicle exploded in the parking lot of Pioneer Park, 1212 S. Washington St.

Officials say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The car was “mangled,” according to police.

The incident is still under investigation by the Naperville Police Department. Anyone with information on the event should call the police at 630-548-2955, or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

