Car fire at Naperville home causes $800K in damage

A car fire that started in a Naperville home’s garage in the 1100 block of Burke Ct. caused an estimated $800,000 in damages and displaced the six residents living in the house, according to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire began in the garage

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Upon arrival, firefighters noted there were heavy fire conditions in the garage with a “rapid extension” into the home.

The residents were able to safely evacuate the house before the department arrived. Fire crews used multiple hose lines to slow the fire, which was brought under control after just over an hour and a half.

Cause of fire under investigation

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the home is now considered uninhabitable. No injuries were reported.

The fire department was assisted by the Naperville Police Department, Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, and American Red Cross.

