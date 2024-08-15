Car theft up in Naperville for first half of 2024, crime stats show

Two car-related crimes were higher in the first half of 2024 as compared with that same time in 2023, according to crime statistics released this week from the Naperville Police Department.

Theft of motor vehicles either attempted or completed numbered 55 during the first six months of this year, which officials said was “significantly higher” than the 24 reported during that same time frame in 2023. They chalked up this year’s higher numbers in part to a string of Hyundai and Kia thefts, which were bolstered by theft techniques spread on social media.

Police say those two car manufacturers have anti-theft software upgrades out, along with other programs, to help fight that trend.

Unlocked vehicles continue to be easy targets for criminals, with 75% of burglaries to vehicles in the first half of this year involving cars that weren’t locked. Statistics show there were 80 of that type of crime in the first half of this year, compared with 69 during that same time frame last year.

Property crimes make up majority of reported crime in first half of 2024

The data shows that the majority of crimes in Naperville in the first six months of 2024 were property crimes, which comprised 63% of crimes reported. But the good news is, those numbers are down by 110 compared to the same period in 2023.

Within that category, the largest number of reported crimes are identity theft (218), and shoplifting (215).

Police officials say financial crimes make up about 20% of property crimes reported during the first half of this year.

Burglaries are lower than they were during the first six months of 2023, with 37 this year, compared to 45 in that same time frame last year. However, police did point out that more than 50% of burglaries to both residences and businesses involved structures that were unlocked.

Crimes against persons comprise about one-quarter of total crimes

Crime statistics showed that crimes against persons made up about one-quarter of the total reported crimes for the first half of 2024. Most – 92% – landed in the categories of intimidation and simple assault which did not involve weapons or serious injuries.

Compared to last year, the numbers of crimes against persons are fairly even. But police said there was a rise in sexual assault and simple assault. The number of rapes nearly doubled, from 11 in the first half of 2023 to 20 in the first half of this year. Police said in 18 of those cases reported in 2024, the victims either knew or were acquainted with the offender.

The majority of simple assaults reported also involved known assailants, with about 66% being domestic batteries.

Police remind the public that victims of domestic violence can get help through the NPD’s Victim Advocate Gianna Trombino at (630) 305-5488, or through resources on the city’s domestic violence webpage.

Crimes against society the smallest piece of the pie

Crimes against society made up the smallest piece of the pie, at 11%. Those total numbers were slightly higher than they were for the first six months of last year, with 206 in 2024 and 192 in 2023. Part of that increase was seen in five prostitution offenses reported this year, as compared to none last year during that time frame.

Weapon law violations were slightly higher this year than last, with 59 this year compared to 54 last year. That was also the case with drug/narcotic violations, with 121 in the first half of 2024 compared to 116 in that time frame in 2023.

If you see something, say something, authorities say

The Naperville Police Department is taking this opportunity to remind the public that if they see something, they should say something. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police.

Officials also remind the public to “Lock It or Lose It,” and follow guidelines on how to hide valuables that are in cars and make sure to lock up both cars and homes.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!