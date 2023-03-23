Carbondale man arrested for Naperville home break-in

A Carbondale man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Naperville home on Wednesday.

Kurtis Clausen, 43, has been charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property.

Home break-in through glass door, say police

Police officers responded to a home on the 1100 block of Shamrock Court around 5:14 p.m. on Wednesday, after the homeowner called in to report both alarm activations and an unknown car in the driveway, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a glass door in the back of the house had been shattered, which indicated to them that someone had entered the home. Police called for additional help and established a perimeter around the house.

They then announced their presence, informing whoever might be inside that they intended to come in and do a search of the home. Police say Clausen then exited the home on his own accord.

Evaluation for fitness to stand trial

According to a Daily Herald report, Clausen appeared in DuPage County Court Thursday morning, where Judge Margaret O’Connell ordered that he be evaluated for fitness to stand trial.

His next court date is April 16.

