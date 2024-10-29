Career, college readiness part of District 203’s considerations for new course options

Several disparate, specialized classes could be cut from Naperville School District 203’s high school course catalog, based on a recently presented proposal, which the board of education will take action on in November. But a number of new ones are also being proposed, as the board considers college and career readiness for its students.

District 203 administrators gave a presentation on the proposed course additions and subtractions at a board of education meeting on Monday, Oct. 21. Several factors played into the proposals, according to officials, including enrollment, pathway sequences toward post-secondary education, and a look at new and emerging career opportunities.

What could be subtracted, added

Four courses could be cut from the list of offerings at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools, based on the proposal district officials are in the midst of reviewing. Components of some of the deleted courses could be folded into some of the new or existing offerings.

Potential classes on the chopping block include:

Biotechnology — Science

Graphics (levels 1, 2 and 3) — Career and Technical Education

Aquaculture and Urban Food Production — Career and Technical Education

Food Science — Career and Technical Education

New proposed course offerings include:

Advanced Placement African American Studies — Social Studies

Project Lead the Way: Principles of Biomedical Science — Science

Project Lead the Way: Human Body Systems — Science

Project Lead the Way: Medical Interventions — Science

Food Sustainability — Career and Technical Education

Greenhouse Food Production — Career and Technical Education

Composition and Reflection — Communication Arts

Data Science — Math

Most of the new course proposals — data science and composition and reflection being the exceptions — would give students the ability to earn early college credit, based on the information administrators provided at the board meeting.

An ongoing course audit process

Jayne Willard, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the recommendations and determinations of what to tweak in the overall list of course offerings is an ongoing process that requires collaboration.

“At the high school level, we use a course audit process to help define and streamline curricular offerings that best align with the Illinois learning standards, industry trends, student interests and post-secondary preparation,” Willard said. “In some departments, this will require minimal adjustments, and in other areas, significant changes are being recommended.”

Teacher input is an important part of the process, Willard said, and faculty’s existing skills and expertise are often taken into account as new offerings are added into the mix.

“This process is being done with the best interest of students and in being fiscally responsible as we look to offer courses based on interest, employability and industry demands,” Willard said.

College and career diploma endorsements

The granular-level reviews of specific course additions and subtractions also are prompting a review and discussion of District 203’s college and career diploma pathway endorsements, which could double in size this school year. The pathway endorsements are another component to determining course offerings at the high schools.

Districts with endorsements give high schoolers the ability to use the distinction on their diplomas and transcripts for postsecondary programs and entry-level professional experiences in specific career discipline. The endorsements are closely intertwined with such higher education institutions as the College of DuPage.

With approval from the Illinois State Board of Education in place, District 203 currently holds endorsements in plant science; animal science; entrepreneurship; education and training; network systems, information support and services; and programming and software development.

This school year, District 203 is seeking ISBE approval to add six additional endorsements: marketing, accounting, emergency medical services, certified nursing assistant, health science, and cosmetology.

Board member Donna Wandke noted the ISBE is requiring school districts across Illinois to have one pathway endorsement in place for the Class of 2027, two endorsements for the Class of 2029 and three endorsements for the Class of 2031.

“I want our community to understand that we are so far ahead of where we need to be, according to the requirements of the state,” Wandke said. “When we’re given a task, we don’t just do the minimum. We’re already trying to get to 12 by 2025.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!