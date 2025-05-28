Catch 35 closing in downtown Naperville after 21 years

Seafood restaurant Catch 35 is closing its doors in downtown Naperville next month, according to a Facebook post owners put up on Sunday.

Downtown Naperville’s Catch 35 closing

The restaurant, located at 35 S Washington St., began its journey in Naperville 21 years ago. Its menu includes seafood, steaks, burgers, pastas, and a variety of cocktails and wines.

“We so appreciate all the years you have allowed us to serve you, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for making our dream a reality and a journey that we shall never forget,” the restaurant wrote on the Facebook post.

Catch 35 will permanently close on June 28.

“As Catch 35 fades into the Naperville culinary landscape of memories, we will always remember the friends we developed, the relationships we built, and especially you, our patrons, without whom our successes would not have been possible,” said the post.

Owners did not note a reason for the closure in their post and could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Katie Wood, Executive Director of Downtown Naperville Alliance, said plans for the building after the closure are unknown at this time.

