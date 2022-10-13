CellCarta Holds Ribbon Cutting For New Expanded Space in Naperville

CellCarta has expanded its footprint in Naperville, moving to a space four times the size of its previous location.

Company’s Largest Laboratory Space In U.S.

The global medical laboratory service business has moved from its 75th Street location of 7,200 square feet to a new more than 29,000 square foot lab at 1841 Centre Pointe Circle. The new building is the company’s largest laboratory space in the United States.

They celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 12, attended by pharmaceutical and academic partners of the business along with local dignitaries.

What CellCarta Does

CellCarta’s work supports the entire drug development cycle. It does custom development of biomarkers, working with pharmaceutical partners in their drug development process to find characteristics of people who may benefit from a particular drug. In doing so, they hope to ensure people using the drug will have the greatest chance of success. The company was officially formed in 2019.

“In the last three years it grew so quickly that we obviously had to build a new lab,” Kristien Verhoeven, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Histopathology & Genomics at CellCarta said.

Advantages of Larger Space

Housing the lab in Naperville is advantageous, officials for the company say, due to its proximity to two major airports and the I-88 corridor, helping them to accommodate international partners. The new space allowed the company to double its Naperville workforce to about 100 members, while also supplying the chance for more work and additional opportunities.

“You’ve got this expanded footprint to offer new services, more equipment to deal with volumes that are coming through,” Todd Chermak, CellCarta Chief Regulatory and Government Affairs Officer said.

Growing the Talent of Tomorrow

Also present at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting were representatives from Naperville area school districts. CellCarta sees work with the younger generation as an integral part of its mission.

“We see part of our role as an opportunity to partner with the school districts to get young people excited about science. And so we’ve already forged a number of partnerships that are in existence today and we see this as a way of building the future talent in the area of science,” said Chermak.

