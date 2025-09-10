Centennial Beach admissions down, but other Naperville Park District metrics strong 

Mother Nature has been blamed for a dip in outdoor summer activities at such venues as Centennial Beach this summer, according to a recent report from Naperville Park District officials. But participation in other areas of the park district has remained strong, at times outpacing last year’s figures.

Several park district officials recently provided a high-level overview of how the park district is faring financially this fiscal year, two-thirds of the way into 2025. A brief glimpse into the 2026 financial forecast was also provided.

Membership sales strong, but daily admissions down

Andrea Coates, director of recreation and facilities, said this summer’s membership sales are right on track with the figures baked into the park district’s 2025 operating budget.

“However, we are seeing that, due to the weather, we did not have a great summer,” Coates said at the park board’s Thursday, Aug. 28 meeting. “Right now, our net income is expected to be about $282,000 below, or 24% below budget. Daily admissions are about 19% behind last year.”

Stormy weather, coupled with prolonged stretches of hot days, are believed to have prompted some people to refrain from attending outdoor venues such as Centennial Beach.

“The problem with the weather this year is that it kind of hit us hard; it was really volatile,” Coates said.

Speaking to daily admissions declines, Coates added, “It was all about the timing of when the storms would hit. I don’t think, at least at this moment, that we can contribute it to anything else.”

Participation and attendance strong in other areas

Fitness memberships and golf have remained strong performers within the park district as this fiscal year rounds the bend toward the finish line, based on information shared at the recent park board meeting.

“Fort Hill Activity Center continues to thrive,” Coates said. “Fitness membership revenue is up 17%, compared to last year. … We feel that we’re probably going to exceed expectations this year, by the end of the year, so we’re doing well there.”

Kevin Carlson, director of golf, said the weather-related challenges that impacted Centennial Beach did not carry over this summer to the park district’s two 18-hole venues, Springbrook and Naperbrook golf courses.

“Total rounds this year are on par, pun intended, with our 2024 record levels,” Carlson said. “We’re really pleased and a little surprised with the way this summer has been with the extreme heat and some extreme weather. Rounds have not slowed down there, so that’s good news there. The demand for our membership programs continues. Our revenues are up about 14% over 2024.”

A look ahead at 2026 financial planning

While attention remains fixated on current-year financials, Naperville Park District officials are also looking ahead to 2026 and have begun building next year’s budget.

Executive Brad Wilson said there are some items on the expense side of the financial ledger that are being monitored. The cost of employee benefits is one such item.

“We know that we are going to experience some increases in 2026 in that area,” Wilson said. “We’re coming up with creative ideas to still keep those benefits … but also address some of those increasing costs.”

Conversations with outside vendors have hinted at potential tariff-related impacts that could drive up costs for procured products at outdoor playgrounds and other amenities across the park district’s footprint.

“What we are hearing from our vendors is that we should expect and plan for some increases in some of those supplies and equipment,” Wilson said. “We’ve not seen a tremendous increase in some of those areas, but vendors are letting us know that this is something we should plan for.”

A draft of the Naperville Park District’s 2026 budget is scheduled for distribution to the park board on Oct. 31. On Nov. 3, it will be put on public display, followed by a formal staff presentation at the park board’s Nov. 13 meeting. The park board on Dec. 11 is slated to adopt the 2026 budget and appropriations ordinance, including the 2025 tax levy.

