Chicago man sentenced to 20 years for attempted armed robbery of delivery driver in Naperville

A Chicago man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for the attempted armed robbery of a beverage supply delivery driver in Naperville.

DuPage County Judge Mia McPherson handed down the sentence to Frederick Holmon, 33, on Thursday, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

The charges

Holmon had been convicted of the crime on April 27, 2023, being found guilty of two counts of armed violence, one count of attempt armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Attempted armed robbery took place in July, 2021

The crime took place on July 27, 2021. Around 8:51 a.m. Naperville police responded to the Jewel at 1759 West Ogden Ave. A beverage supply delivery driver had been at the store to deliver wine and liquor. Not long after he started unloading pallets at the docking bay, a man dressed in black, later identified as Holmon, came up to the victim while holding a 9mm semi-automatic rifle.

Holmon reportedly told the victim, “It’s not worth your life.” The victim refused to give him anything, and ran toward a store employee shouting, “the guy’s got a gun.”

Holmon then fled in a Chevy Suburban parked in a nearby strip mall, and headed eastbound on Aurora Avenue. Naperville police stopped his car near Brookdale Road and Manchester Road. Upon searching the vehicle, police say they recovered three guns: a 9mm semi-automatic rifle, a 9mm extended magazine with sixteen rounds, and a .357 loaded revolver with six rounds.

“In a brazen, early morning attempt robbery with a 9 mm semi-automatic rifle, Mr. Holman approached his victim, who was just trying to make an honest living, and threatened his life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the press release. “We are all thankful that Mr. Holmon did not carry through on his threat as the victim was able to flee the scene unharmed. Mr. Holmon’s complete lack of respect for the law and startling disregard for human life is appalling. The quick apprehension of Mr. Holman coupled with Judge McPherson’s twenty-year sentence sends the message that if you commit a violent gun crime in DuPage County you will be immediately detained, and the consequences will be severe.”

Remained in custody while awaiting sentencing

After being taken into custody, bond was set for Holman at $750,000 on July 28, 2021. He remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail as he awaited sentencing.

