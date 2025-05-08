Chicago native elected as new pope of the Roman Catholic Church

Today, Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the new pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

Now known as Pope Leo XIV, he is the first American to lead the church.

Local diocese reacts to the election of the new pontiff

Ronald A. Hicks, Bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, which includes Naperville Catholic churches, reacted to the election of the new pontiff in a news release.

“We welcome Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American and a Chicago native, as our newly elected Pontiff,” said Hicks. “We will learn more about him in the days to come. Meanwhile, join me in praying for Pope Leo XIV, the entire Church, and the World as we say thank you to God and come Holy Spirit.”

The election process, known as the conclave, began on Wednesday, with no decision finalized that day, according to Vatican news. On the second day, white smoke rose from the roof of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the 133 cardinal-electors had chosen the 267th pope.

About Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV was ordained a priest on June 19, 1982, according to the Vatican website. He was consecrated a bishop on December 12, 2014.

Pope Francis appointed him as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America on Jan. 30, 2023.

He was elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis during a papal consistory on Sept. 30, 2023.

Celebrating the new pontiff

To celebrate the new pontiff, Bishop Hicks will offer a Memorial Mass at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N Raynor Ave., Joliet, on Friday, May 9, at 8 a.m.

All are welcome to attend the service in person or watch the live stream.

