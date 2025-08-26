Chicago Sky retire Naperville native Candace Parker’s iconic No. 3

In front of friends, family, former teammates, and thousands of excited fans, Naperville Central alum and three-time WNBA Champion, Candace Parker, had her jersey retired Monday night by the Chicago Sky.

“I wasn’t drafted here, I was drafted in L.A., but I found a way to get back here,” said Parker. “To play here was an honor, and so to see it go into the rafters, it means so much, it really does. I think it’s taking along my teammates, my coaches, and the organization as a whole with me, so I’m super grateful.”

Parker’s No. 3 jersey reaches the heights in Wintrust Arena

At halftime of the team’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Parker’s No. 3 was lifted into the rafters at Wintrust Arena, joining the championship banner she helped bring to her hometown team in 2021. She was an All-Star in her two seasons in a Sky uniform, including an All-WNBA First Team selection in 2022.

Officials noted it was “an absolute joy and pleasure” to raise Parker’s jersey for the honor.

Early success was found on the courts of Naperville Central High School

Before she became a three-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist… Parker first made her name at Naperville Central High School.

“I think the city of Chicago, Naperville, across the board, is so special. If you come back, to me, that says a lot more. I went away, I grew, I saw what the world had to offer, but I wanted to come back,” Parker said.

She led the Redhawks to back-to-back state championships in 2003 and 2004, and went 59–0 in the games she played during her final two seasons. Parker returned to Naperville Central last year for a ceremony commemorating those historic wins.

“All those hours in the gym, you know my parents telling me I could do and be anything I wanted to,” said Parker. “I think it goes to prove that you can write your own story.”

And Parker’s now literally done just that, penning “The Can-Do Mindset” which the Sky promoted during the event.

Parker becomes the Second Chicago Sky player to receive the honor

Her name is forever etched in WNBA and Chicago history. She’s now the second Sky player to have her jersey retired, joining her teammate, Allie Quigley. It’s also the second time this summer Parker’s seen her name in the rafters, with the L.A. Sparks retiring her jersey back in June. The future basketball Hall of Famer remains one of the greatest athletes ever to call Naperville home.

“My heart will always belong to the state of Illinois, the city of Naperville, and the city of Chicago,” said Candace Parker.

