Chick-fil-A planning drive-thru only restaurant in Naperville 

Early this year, Chick-fil-A, the popular fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches, received approvals from Naperville officials to open its first store within the city limits. In these final months of 2024, plans for a second store are surfacing.

The Atlanta-based chain plans to construct a drive-thru-only operation at the site of the former Taps N Tenders restaurant, 3320 S. Route 59, based on plans unveiled at a Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A concept

Jason Hill, director of development and construction with Chick-fil-A, outlined visions for the new 2,936-square-foot facility, which will include razing the existing Taps N Tenders building.

The new Chick-fil-A building in its place would be part of a new concept the restaurant is trying, Hill indicated. It will not feature indoor dining, but instead will focus on serving drive-thru customers. A walk-up window and outdoor patio space are also planned for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“I think we’ve done a good job of intentionally laying out this site to accommodate our operation really, really well,” Hill said. “We’re super excited about the opportunity to grow our presence in the city of Naperville.”

Work on Chick-fil-A’s first Naperville restaurant in the Iroquois Center at 1159 E. Ogden Ave. is currently underway. That 5,025-square-foot restaurant is one of the restaurant’s more traditional offerings, and will feature indoor seating.

Traffic concerns raised

As a part of its review of Chick-fil-A’s proposal at the Oct. 16 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing for residents and business owners to weigh in on the plans.

Several speakers, including Sandy Peters and Dr. Michael Peters with the nearby Center for Family Medicine practice at 3360 Lacrosse Lane said they were concerned about the traffic impact a development such as Chick-fil-A might have in the area.

“I’m all for Chick-fil-A. I want the building to be developed; I’m OK with that,” Sandy Peters said, adding that she had concerns with a reduction in stop signs on Lacrosse Lane.

Dr. Michael Peters added, “It’s going to be a traffic problem, and I’m worried that people are not going to be able to get into my office when they need to get in at certain times. I think the flow of traffic is going to be a great concern.”

During the hearing, city officials indicated Lacrosse Lane is a private roadway and, as such, as not directly within Naperville’s purview from a municipal review standpoint. An association serving the area would have to address some of the concerns about Lacrosse Lane.

City supportive of plans submitted

Chick-fil-A’s proposal for the Route 59 site went before commissioners because of several technical reasons within the 1.42-acre site, including the designs of its drive-thru lanes.

City staffers within the Transportation, Engineering and Development department did not raise any red flags and gave the proposal a positive recommendation.

“The city’s land use master plan (LUMP) designates the future place type of the property as urban center, which accommodates fast-food restaurants and drive-thru facilities,” Community Planner Sara Kopinski wrote in a memo. “Staff finds the proposed use compatible with the goals of the LUMP.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission followed suit with the staff recommendation and gave its own stamp of approval. The Naperville City Council will have a final say on the proposal when a final, binding vote is taken at an upcoming meeting.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!