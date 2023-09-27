Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart to speak at College of DuPage

Elizabeth Smart, a child abduction survivor, child safety advocate, and commentator, will be speaking at the College of DuPage on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Smart’s presentation part of “COD Presents”

Smart will be the first speaker in the college’s inaugural “COD Presents” series. Her talk will begin at 7 p.m. with a Q&A session to follow, moderated by COD Dean of Students and licensed clinical professional counselor, Nathania Montex, Ph.D.

About Elizabeth Smart

Smart was abducted at knifepoint from her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 5, 2002. Nine months later she was found with her abductors, about 18 miles away from her house. On March 12, 2003, she was reunited with her family.

Smart has gone on to become an advocate for child safety, co-founding the Elizabeth Smart Foundation along with her father, Ed, in 2011. The nonprofit is focused on “ending the victimization and exploitation of sexual assault through education, healing, and advocacy,” as noted on its website.

She has helped push through initiatives to help protect children, including The National AMBER Alert and The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act.

Smart is also a New York Times bestselling author. She’s written two books. The first, “My Story,” details her time in captivity and how she survived. In her second book, “Where There’s Hope,” she speaks about how to move forward from traumatic experiences and reclaim one’s life.

More details about Smart’s presentation

Smart’s presentation will take place at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

Tickets are available for purchase on the College of DuPage website. College of DuPage students will be admitted for free with their college ID.

Those attending will receive a copy of Smart’s book, “Where There’s Hope,” while supplies last. Smart will also be signing copies of her book at the event.

Students in attendance will also get a list of mental health resources.

Photo courtesy: Elizabeth Smart Foundation

